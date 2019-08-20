Listen Live Sports

The Latest: LSU: No shots fired after intruder reported

August 20, 2019 5:17 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on reports of an intruder at Louisiana State University (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Officials at Louisiana State University say no shots have been fired and there are no injuries after reports of an armed intruder on campus.

The university posted on its Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon that an armed intruder had been reported at Coates Hall. In a later tweet, the university said the situation is “ongoing” and asked people to continue to avoid the area or “remain in a safe place.”

Classes are not in session at the state’s flagship university, but many students have been moving back to the school after summer break.

Police cordoned off an area around the building with tape and several officers were present, but life on the campus appeared to go on without disruption.

3:20 p.m.

Officials at Louisiana State University say an armed intruder has been reported on campus.

The university’s police posted a message Tuesday on Twitter saying an armed intruder had been reported in Coates Hall and police are on the scene.

The message tells students and others on the Baton Rouge campus to run, hide or fight.

The message also was posted to the top of the university’s website.

