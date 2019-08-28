Listen Live Sports

VCU police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in sex assault

August 28, 2019 7:54 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University police are looking for two men believed to be involved in a sexual assault that was captured on video and posted on social media.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police believe the assault took place late Saturday or early Sunday and was posted on Snapchat.

Police said they aren’t sure where the assault took place. They received reports of the men asking VCU students about parties downtown.

They are calling the men “persons of interest.” It is not known if either man is affiliated with the university.

One was wearing a dark-colored and yellow top. The other was wearing a gray shirt and red Cincinnati Reds baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

