Baltimore recreation centers expand weekend hours

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will now be keeping its recreation centers open on Saturdays for what the city says is the first time in decades.

Local media report the change went into effect this weekend and is part of a crime-reduction strategy. Previously only some locations had Saturday hours.

Reginald Moore is director of the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks.

He tells TV station WBAL the extra hours will give children an opportunity to be in a safe, positive environment where they can be engaged.

