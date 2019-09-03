Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
Press groups condemn killing of journalist in Honduras

September 3, 2019 8:39 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press groups are condemning the weekend killing of a Honduran television reporter in Honduras.

The Inter American Press Association said Tuesday that Edgar Aguilar worked for Honduras’ Channel 6 station.

Reporters Without Borders says Aguilar was shot to death at a barber shop Saturday in western Copan province. It says a single armed assailant shot directly at Aguilar. The group says Aguilar had reported about alleged malfeasance by local officials.

The press association demanded to know why Aguilar had not received official protection even though he had reported receiving threats. Aguilar survived a 2012 attack and had received online threats.

