Iran confirms arrest of Russian journalist held for 6 days

October 7, 2019 5:56 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has confirmed the arrest last week in Tehran of a Russian journalist, saying the case was a matter of a visa violation.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters that Yulia Yuzik’s case is under “quick review” by authorities and wasn’t related to matters concerning the “counter-espionage” department.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran said on Friday that Yuzik flew into Tehran the previous Sunday and that Iranian officials seized her passport at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested from her hotel room on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador to Moscow to explain Yuzik’s arrest.

Yuzik, who has worked for several prominent Russian publications and has reported from Iran, posted photographs from her trip on Instagram last week, saying she loved being in Iran.

