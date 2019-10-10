Listen Live Sports

Maryland man gets 12 years in prison for sharing child porn

October 10, 2019 4:33 am
 
< a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man accused by federal authorities of distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The office of U.S. Attorney in Maryland Robert Hur on Wednesday said 47-year-old Stephen Bayne Fields Jr. was ordered to follow his prison term with supervised release for the rest of his life.

Authorities say the Towson resident used multiple social media accounts between July and September 2018 to send and receive video and photographs of child pornography. Authorities say Fields sent messages saying he lived in Maryland and wanted “young girl pictures.”

Records show Fields pleaded guilty in July to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say Fields used as profile pictures the photos of a woman he knew. They say his aliases were variations of her name.

