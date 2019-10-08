Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Rights lawyers: Egypt frees more than 200 held in crackdown

October 8, 2019 7:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian rights lawyers say authorities have released over 200 people who were among hundreds more arrested in a crackdown following small but rare anti-government protests last month.

Lawyers Mustafa el-Demiry and Mohamed el-Sarawe say the people were released on Tuesday, pending an investigation into claims they took part in activities of an outlawed Islamist group and disseminating false news on social media platforms.

Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights reported that 17 other suspects were released separately, late on Monday.

More than 2,000 people, including journalists, activists and foreign nationals, were arrested in the past three weeks, according to right lawyers. Authorities have since released hundreds.

Advertisement

Police rapidly dispersed small street protests on Sept. 20 in the capital, Cairo, and several other cities, triggering a sweeping security clampdown.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded