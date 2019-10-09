Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Person arrested after deadly shooting in GErmany

October 9, 2019 8:21 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in eastern Germany (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Police say a person has been arrested after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle that left two people dead.

A tweet from police advised local people to remain vigilant. It didn’t give any details of the person arrested and said police are in the process of “stabilizing the situation.”

Police earlier said that several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car. They urged residents to stay in their homes or indoors.

___

1:15 p.m.

Police in the eastern German city of Halle say people are believed to have been killed in what local media reported was a shooting.

A police tweet Wednesday gave no information on the nature of their deployment in the city but said that initial information is that “people were killed.” They didn’t give a number. They also urged people to stay at home.

The Bild and Middeldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that there was a shooting.

