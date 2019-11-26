Listen Live Sports

Bodies of victims found in UK truck repatriated to Vietnam

November 26, 2019 11:45 pm
 
DIEN CHAU, Vietnam (AP) — Media reports in Vietnam say the bodies of 16 of the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England last month have been repatriated to their homeland.

The news website VNExpress says the bodies arrived Wednesday morning on a flight that landed in Hanoi, the capital.

VNExpress says the bodies were transferred to ambulances to carry them to their home provinces south of Hanoi.

The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Several suspects have been arrested in the U.K. and Vietnam.

