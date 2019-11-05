Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Egypt’s president lavishly praises Trump on social media

November 5, 2019 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has lavished praise on President Donald Trump on social media, calling him a “man with unique power to confront crises.”

Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi’s comments are the latest public example of the two leaders’ closeness.

El-Sissi thanked Trump late Monday for his “generous concern” for helping revive Egypt’s deadlocked dispute with Ethiopia over its construction of a massive upstream Nile dam.

A former army general who came to power in 2013, el-Sissi has carried out a widespread crackdown on dissent, silencing critics and jailing thousands.

Advertisement

Trump has avoided censuring el-Sissi for his repression, instead admiring his efforts to combat terrorism.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Trump has drawn criticism for his relationships with autocratic leaders such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term