Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Honduran journalist killed leaving station

November 26, 2019 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran authorities say a television journalist has been shot to death shortly after leaving his station.

Security spokesman Jair Meza Barahona says that José Arita was killed after leaving Channel 12 in the north coast city of Puerto Cortes Monday night.

The initial investigation suggests that four men were waiting for Arita outside and began shooting at close range.

Meza Barahona says the killing could have been related to Arita’s work.

Advertisement

The president of the Honduras College of Journalists says that 84 journalists have been killed in Honduras since 2001. Dagoberto Rodríguez says that only seven of those killings have been solved.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The Inter American Press Association says that Arita was the fourth journalist killed in Honduras this year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official