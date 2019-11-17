Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Media News
 
...

Palestinian journalist may lose eye after shot by Israel

November 17, 2019 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Relatives say a Palestinian freelance photographer has lost vision in one eye after apparently being struck by Israeli fire while covering a demonstration in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian colleagues say Muath Amarneh, 35, was targeted by Israeli forces during a demonstration last week near the volatile West Bank city of Hebron.

Palestinian journalists held a protest Sunday in Bethlehem. In several Arab countries, journalists also posted photos on social media wearing eye patches in solidarity.

Israel’s paramilitary border police says it didn’t target Amarneh and only used “nonlethal” crowd-dispersal weapons at the protest where he was hit. It released a video of what it says was Amarneh standing behind a group of stone throwers.

Advertisement

Amarneh was transferred to Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center, which described his eye injury as “serious.”

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted