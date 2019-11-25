Listen Live Sports

Prominent Nicaraguan journalist returns from self-exile

November 25, 2019 5:01 pm
 
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Prominent journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro returned to Nicaragua on Monday after nearly a year in self-exile in neighboring Costa Rica.

Chamorro fled Nicaragua in January, a month after police raided and occupied his news outlets’ offices. A son of former President Violeta Chamorro, he arrived at Managua’s airport with his wife and seven other exiles, including five journalists.

When he left, Chamorro said he was protecting his freedom and physical safety and wanted to continue his independent journalism.

Chamorro runs the online news site Confidencial as well as the television programs “Tonight” and “This Week.”

The 64-year-old journalist said he plans to start legal proceedings to reverse the confiscation of his property. He said he will continue to produce his journalism in Nicaragua.

