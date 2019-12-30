Listen Live Sports

Police operation after shots apparently fired in Berlin

December 30, 2019 9:19 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A man apparently tried to rob a cafe near Berlin’s Checkpoint Charlie and fired shots before fleeing on Monday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the incident at a crossroads a block from the famous former border crossing between East and West Berlin, a popular tourist spot.

A police tweet said the shots appeared to have followed an attempted robbery and “we have the situation under control.” A subway station next to the scene was closed.

News agency dpa cited an unidentified witness as saying he had been in the cafe and heard shots outside.

