Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Media News
 
...

Maldives police arrests 3 over stabbings of 3 foreigners

February 6, 2020 3:20 am
 
< a min read
      

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives police said Thursday they have arrested three people in the stabbings of two Chinese and an Australian that may have been carried out by Islamic extremists.

Police were investigating the authenticity of a video circulating on social media showing a masked man claiming responsibility for Tuesday’s stabbings. They did not give other details.

The victims were reported to be stable.

The Maldives is an India Ocean archipelago state known for its luxury tourist resorts.

Advertisement

A predominantly Sunni Muslim nation of around 400,000 people, the Maldives was known to have contributed one of the largest number of fighters per capita in Syria.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

___

This story has been corrected to show three people were arrested, not two.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk