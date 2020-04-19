Listen Live Sports

Canadian police arrest suspect in active shooting probe

April 19, 2020 10:59 am
 
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police on Sunday arrested a suspect in an active shooter investigation after earlier saying he may have been driving a vehicle resembling a police car and wearing a police uniform.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a rural area of the Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia said they arrested 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman and that several people are victims. They have not said whether the victims are injured or dead.

Police said he is not an RCMP employee or officer.

Police identified Wortman about nine hours after an initial tweet around midnight asking people to avoid the Portapique, Nova Scotia area and stay indoors as officers responded to a firearms complaint.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia earlier advised the public to avoid the Debert area of the province and said Wortman may be in a vehicle resembling a Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle and may be wearing what appears to be an RCMP uniform. They later said he was driving a silver Chevy SUV.

“Deeply concerned by the news out of Portapique,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted earlier.

