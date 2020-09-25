On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Media News

Assailants shoot and kill prominent Kashmir lawyer

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 6:03 am
2 min read
      

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A prominent lawyer was fatally shot by assailants in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police and the victim’s relatives said Friday.

Babar Qadri was shot Thursday evening at his home in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule and said they formed a special investigation team.

“We will arrest them as soon as possible and if we cannot arrest them, we will try to neutralize them in an encounter. This case is a top priority for us,” Inspector General Vijay Kumar said in a news conference.

Qadri’s relatives said two men came to his home and posed as his clients. As Qadri came out, they fired at him and fled, they said. Qadri was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Qadri, in his late 30s, was an outspoken debater on India’s television news channels where he would seek to defend Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

In one of recent debates, he shouted “Down with India!” in a response to the chant “Down with Pakistan!” by the news channel’s anchor.

In recent days, Qadri was locked in a bitter feud with some lawyers about the work of the bar association.

Kashmir is no stranger to targeted killings since 1989, when an armed rebellion erupted against Indian rule in the disputed region. Hundreds have been killed in such ways and human rights groups have blamed both militants and Indian troops for covert killings.

        Read more Media News news.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

New Delhi calls Kashmir militancy Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris call it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment