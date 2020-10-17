On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Media News

State corrections officer accused of falsely filing overtime

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 3:40 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state corrections officer has been accused of faking tens of thousands of dollars in overtime, the state attorney general said this week.

Lt. Brent Spooner, 42, of Severn was indicted Oct. 9 by an Anne Arundel County grand jury on theft charges, The Capital Gazette reported.

Spooner worked as the supervisor of a firearms range at the state corrections complex in Jessup. On his timesheet, Spooner would falsely claim approximately 80 hours of overtime each pay period, stealing about $74,000 total, according to a news release from Attorney General Brian Frosh.

During times when he falsely claimed to be working overtime in a surveillance tower, Spooner was observed to be at home, running errands, walking his dog, and other personal activities, according to the news release.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Spooner was arrested Monday and released on $25,000 bail. No attorney was listed as representing for him in court records, and he could not be reached for comment by the newspaper.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day