Journalist killed in Honduras, 4th so far this year

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 8:04 pm
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A radio journalist has been killed in Honduras, the fourth to be slain this year, the InterAmerican Press Association said Wednesday.

The group identified the victim as Pedro Arcángel Canelas, owner of Radio Bambi and host of the news program “Correo Informativo.”

It said Canelas was shot to death by a man on a motorcycle in the rural province of Olancho over the weekend. The group called on Honduran authorities to thoroughly investigate the crime.

Independent journalist Luis Alonso Almendares was killed in September, and reporter Germán Vallecillo Jr. and cameraman Jorge Posas were killed in July.

The association said 23 journalists have been killed in the Americas in 2020 — 11 of them in Mexico, four in Honduras, two each in Venezuela and Guatemala, and one each in Barbados, Brazil, Colombia y Paraguay.

