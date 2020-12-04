On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Media News

Roadside bomb kills 1 in Pakistani city of Rawalpindi

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 7:23 am
< a min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded near a busy bus terminal in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding seven others, police said.

Initially police said the bomb was planted in an auto-rickshaw, but a Rawalpindi police statement later confirmed the blast was from a device planted on the side of the road.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Pakistani TV stations and videos on social media showed a burned-out rikshaw surrounded by police and emergency services.

The Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital Islamabad. In June, a similar roadside bomb attack struck a crowded bazaar in Rawalpindi, killing at least one and wounding 15.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pakistan has witnessed scores of militant attacks on security forces in recent years.

In October, a powerful bomb blast ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least eight students and wounding 136 others.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service