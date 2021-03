JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story March 14, 2021, about awards to universities, The Associated Press erroneously included a quote in the story and reported the wrong amount for the total amount awarded. It should be $2.8 million across five universities, not $1 million in 2021 as part of a two-year funding effort.

