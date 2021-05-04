On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Media News

Attacker kills children, teacher at Brazil day care center

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 12:35 pm
< a min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Officials in southern Brazil say an attacker killed several children and at least one teacher at a day care center in the city of Saudades on Tuesday.

Municipal education secretary Gisela Hermann described “a scene of terror” at the school in an interview with the online G1 news site. “There was a guy lying on the floor, but still alive, a dead teacher, a dead child too,” she said.

The police department had no immediate statement, but O Globo, Folha de S. Paulo and G1 reported three children and two teachers had been killed

G1 quoted police officer Ricardo Newton Casagrande as saying that an 18-year-old had entered the day care center with a knife.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Santa Catarina state Gov. Carlos Moisés lamented the “devastating news” on his official Twitter profile. “My solidarity with families, the school community and all residents of this welcoming city.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season