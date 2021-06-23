On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Bus overturns in Iran, 2 reporters killed, 21 injured

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 1:18 pm
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Two reporters were killed and 21 others injured Wednesday when a bus overturned in northwestern Iran, state-run IRNA news agency said.

IRNA said the bus was carrying 25 Iranian journalists from the capital Tehran to West Azarbaijan province to view a revitalization project at Urmiah Lake. The vehicle overturned near the province’s Naqadeh county.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the vehicle to overturn.

IRNA quoted the head of provincial emergency services, Baqer Bahrami, as saying two journalists died in the crash. One worked for IRNA and the other worked for the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Bahrami identified them as Mahshid Karimi and Reihaneh Yasini.

He said the injured reporters were transferred to a hospital in Naqadeh.

With some 17,000 annual deaths, Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, blamed on disregard and lack of enforcement of traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

