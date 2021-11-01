On Air: The Search for Accountability
Egypt says suspect in gruesome street killing arrested

The Associated Press
November 1, 2021 1:57 pm
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities arrested the suspect in a gruesome killing on Monday in a Suez Canal city, soon after shocking footage of the slaying set off an uproar on social media.

The Interior Ministry, which oversees the police force, said in a brief statement that the suspect had attacked a man in a busy street in Ismailia and beheaded him. The suspect had previously worked at a furniture store owned by the slain man’s brother.

The motive behind the killing was not clear. The ministry said the suspect has a history of mental illness and had been previously treated for drug addiction.

The public prosecution said two people were also injured and that an investigation was underway. Local media said the two were injured as they and others attempted to subdue the suspect before police arrived.

The disturbing footage posted on social media shows the attacker cutting off a man’s head with a big knife, then carrying the head around and waving the bloodied knife as bystanders can be heard screaming.

