Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts

NICK PERRY
January 15, 2022 1:58 am
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted.

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for all of Tonga.

The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano.

