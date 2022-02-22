On Air: Federal Insights
Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:05 pm
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam amid reports that an armed assailant in the store is holding a hostage there.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.”

The tweet did not identify the location as the Apple Store, but images and films on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else.

Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery.

Further details were not immediately available.

