Egypt to try media tycoon on charges of sexual assault

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor on Saturday referred a well-known businessman to trial on charges of sexually assaulting seven girls in an orphanage he founded.

Mohmed el-Amin, a pro-government tycoon who also founded several Egyptian media outlets, was additionally charged with human trafficking, public prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy said in a statement.

The statement said the prosecutors’ investigation showed that the suspect had exploited the children’s vulnerability in the orphanage for girls in the southern province of Beni Suef.

A defense lawyer, Tarik Gameel Said, did not immediately return a request for comment. He has previously described the accusations as baseless.

No date has been set for trial. The suspect could face up to life in prison if convicted.

El-Amin was already arrested four weeks ago and remains in jail. His arrest captivated local media at the time.

Authorities closed the orphanage late last year after the allegations surfaced.

