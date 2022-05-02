Trending:
Listen Live
Media News

2 journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

The Associated Press
May 9, 2022 5:44 pm
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two journalists were shot to death in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Monday, state prosecutors said.

The Veracruz State Prosecutor’s Office said via Twitter that it was investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera, the director and a reporter, respectively, of the online news site El Veraz in Cosoleacaque.

They are the 10th and 11th journalists killed in Mexico this year.

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|16 2022 SOFIC
5|16 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
5|16 QlikWorld 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories