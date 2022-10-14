On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Media News

Brothers reverse plea to guilty in car-bomb murder trial

KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND and MATTHEW AGIUS
October 14, 2022 12:52 pm
< a min read
      

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — In a stunning reversal, two brothers who are on trial for the car-bomb murder of a Maltese anti-corruption journalist on Friday entered guilty pleas on the first day of trial.

Only hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57 had entered not-guilty pleas.

They are charged with having set the bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car...

READ MORE

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — In a stunning reversal, two brothers who are on trial for the car-bomb murder of a Maltese anti-corruption journalist on Friday entered guilty pleas on the first day of trial.

Only hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57 had entered not-guilty pleas.

They are charged with having set the bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car as she drove near her home on Oct. 16, 2017.

The trial judge retired to chambers immediately after the change of plea and he was expected to sentence both defendants later on Friday.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|21 Why MultiCloud: How One DOE National...
10|21 Procurement Playbook: Doing Business...
10|21 The Art of the 1-Page Strategy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories