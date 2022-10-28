Trending:
Listen Live
Media News

CAPBA Contest

The Associated Press
October 28, 2022 12:01 am
< a min read
      

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

PRODUCERS:

WEATHER TALENT:

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as...

READ MORE

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

PRODUCERS:

WEATHER TALENT:

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

NOT FOR PRINT, BROADCAST OR ONLINE USE

Today — Friday, Oct. 28 — is a Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association contest hit day for stations in Delaware, the District of Columbia and Maryland.

Radio and television newscasts aired today are eligible for entry in the outstanding newscast category of the CAPBA contest for 2022.

The AP’s Mid-Atlantic bureau selects four days in the calendar year as contest hit days. This is the third such day this year. The other contest days were March 1 and June 20.

Today’s contest hit day runs for a 24-hour period beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The AP-Mid-Atlantic

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|3 Florida IT Leadership Forum
11|3 Zero Trust Led by Identity
11|3 Evolving Risks: Combating...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories