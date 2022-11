DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV says gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, killing at least five people and wounding civilians and security forces.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear. Iran has seen nationwide protests in recent weeks and violent clashes as security forces have cracked down on dissent.

