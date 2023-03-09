Reports: Several dead in shooting in German city of Hamburg

BERLIN (AP) — Several people were killed in a shooting Thursday evening in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to local media reports.

The German news agency dpa said “several” people were dead and some injured, but didn’t give precise figures.

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the city’s Alsterdorf district.

Further details on what happened weren’t immediately available.

