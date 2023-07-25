Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-RAMASWAMY-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state. Dorchester County GOP Chair Steven Wright tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ramaswamy will be the featured speaker at the third annual Faith, Family & Freedom Dinner on Aug. 19 in Summerville. The county-level event is something Wright said he and other South Carolina Republican voters want to see more of from those in the broad GOP candidate field. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 350 words, photo.

POETRY FELLOWS

NEW YORK — A digital poetry archive in Utah, slam poetry workshops in South Carolina and creative writing programs in New Mexico are among the initiatives being supported by more than $1 million in grants from the Academy of American Poets. On Tuesday, the academy announced its 2023 Fellowships, contributions of $50,000 each to 23 state and local poets laureate around the country, from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Redmond, Washington. The Poet Laureate Fellowship program, launched in 2019, was made possible by support from the Mellon Foundation. SENT: 230 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

GAS LINE EXPLOSION

Authorities in western Virginia say a gas line exploded near a highway, but no injuries have been reported. Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Vollmer says witnesses saw the explosion in a field off Interstate 81 on Tuesday morning and called authorities. Vollmer says the interstate was closed briefly, but the fire has been contained. She says no structures are threatened. TC Energy says it was notified of a fire after a pressure drop in its Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline alongside the highway. The company says that section of the pipeline near Strasburg was isolated as a precaution. SENT: 140 words, photos.

FATAL HELICOPTER CRASH-ALASKA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Friends and family are remembering the three passengers and pilot killed when a helicopter crashed on Alaska’s remote North Slope late last week. Among those killed were a respected scientist who was adept at ice carving, a North Dakota native who became so smitten with Alaska during an internship that he immediately threw his belongings in his car to return, a recent University of Indiana graduate who came to Alaska for hands-on experience of geological practices, and a pilot who gave up a long career with the military for a midlife career change. By Mark Thiessen. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BIDEN-DOG

WASHINGTON — Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has bitten or attacked agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident involving the German shepherd required a hospital visit. A Biden family spokesperson says the White House is a uniquely stressful environment for pets and that the president and first lady are working to make the situation better for everyone. A Secret Service spokesperson says the agency takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of its employees. The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained the records from the Department of Homeland Security. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SPORTS

BBN–ROCKIES-NATIONALS

Colorado plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Harvey Valentine. UPCOMING: 600 words, photo.

FBC–ACC MEDIA DAYS-NEW FACES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia Tech’s Brent Key had a strong finish to his interim run as the Yellow Jackets’ coach, while Jeff Brohm couldn’t pass up the chance to return to his alma mater at Louisville. They’re the new coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, charged with providing a spark to middling programs that are now competing in a division-less league. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words by 5 p.m.

— With FBC–ACC Media Days-Notebook. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m.

LOCALIZATION

HOLLYWOOD STRIKES-LOCALIZE IT: Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over how streaming — after advancing rapidly during the pandemic — has upended the economics of entertainment. Tens of thousands of actors have now joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and streaming services’ headquarters, seeking better pay and more details about streaming audiences. We providetips on finding strike events near you and ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HEAT WAVE-LOCALIZE IT: The onslaught of searing temperatures struck parts of the United States again this week. Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch. We offer tips for localization. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HUNGER-COLLEGE-STUDENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Many college students who are struggling with hunger are facing the potential loss of food stamp benefits that were boosted in the pandemic. COVID-era rule changes made it easier for as many as 3 million students to enter the SNAP, or food stamps, program. But now those changes are expiring, and thousands of college students will be gradually removed from a program they say is still vital to their ability to feed themselves and stay in school. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT LOANS-LOCALIZE IT: Following through on a promise from last year, the Biden administration said last week it will cancel $39 billion in federal student loans for Americans who were enrolled in one of the government’s income-driven repayment plans. The relief will be granted to 804,000 borrowers as part of an action meant to correct past problems with the payment plans. New data released Tuesday by the Education Department shows how many people are eligible for the relief in each state, along with the combined student loan debt eligible for cancellation. It’s separate from the cancellation plan that the Supreme Court struck down, and from a new one the Biden administration is now developing. We link to the state breakdown, offer political context and other resources for localizing the story.

WORLD CUP-LOCALIZE IT: America’s star-studded women’s World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast. We list them for you and include players with U.S. ties from some other teams as well. We also point you to local club resources for potential watch parties and other events and link to AP’s planned coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VIDEO

Meat from cultivated animal cells can be sold in the U.S. for the 1st time

Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO

UN / UK AMBASSADOR BLACK SEA INITIATIVE

Ron DeSantis is in car accident in Tennessee but isn’t injured

AUDIO

DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured

Obamas’ personal chef drowns near family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard

IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers

Emmett Till historic monuments in Illinois, Mississippi

U.S. STORIES

BIDEN-IMPEACHMENT — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says allegations of financial wrongdoing against President Joe Biden are rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. His comments Monday on Fox were the Republican leader’s strongest words yet as he moves closer to launching a formal House impeachment probe of the unproven claims ahead of the 2024 presidential election. White House spokesman Ian Sams said the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president “regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.” SENT: 700 words, photos.

VICTIMS COMPENSATION-FINANCE — Thousands of crime victims each year are confronted with the difficult financial reality of state compensation programs that are billed as safety nets to offset costs like funerals, medical care, relocation and other needs. Many programs require victims to pay for those expenses first and exhaust all means of payment before they reimburse costs, often at rates that don’t fully cover expenses. The programs also struggle under often unstable funding mechanisms that leave their budgets vulnerable to shortages and the changing priorities of lawmakers. SENT: 1,610 words, photos, audio; with VICTIMS COMPENSATION-FINANCE-TAKEAWAYS.

BIDEN-MONUMENT-EMMETT TILL — President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the civil rights movement. The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will be located across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi and will be federally protected places.“We are resolute that it now becomes an American story and not just a civil rights story,”Till’s cousin the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. said. SENT: 1,080 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated with signing.

CALIFORNIA-EMBRACING BEAVERS — Beavers have long been treated as a nuisance for chewing down trees and shrubs and blocking up streams. But the animals are increasingly being seen as nature’s helpers in the midst of climate change. They can create lush habitats that lure species back into urban areas, enhance groundwater supplies and buffer against wildfires. California is the latest state to embrace the animals. It has adopted a policy that encourages landowners and agencies to seek solutions such as wrapping trees rather than killing beavers. SENT: 880 words, photos.

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting aroundbroad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShareis free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

