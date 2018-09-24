Pick the best date to retire and cash in — big time!

When it comes to prepping for retirement, federal and postal workers generally fall into one of two camps:

Those who know it makes (dollars and) sense to retire on the first, second or third day of the month, and

Those who know that retiring on the last day of the month pays off big time.

Many people know that picking the right day to retire can boost their first retirement check by thousands of dollars and also save them taxes in the first year after retirement. But what some don’t realize is which is best for them — the 30th or 31st, the first or second or third? Do you know, and is it really that big a deal?

While December and January are the most popular months to retire from government there are other “best days” spread throughout the year for people who can’t or don’t want to retire around Christmas or New Year. Do you know them?

Benefits expert Tammy Flanagan is the world’s leading authority on the best day or days to retire. While some remain constant, others change each year. Picking the right one could financially jump start your retirement.

Tammy is going to tell all today at 10 a.m. EDT on the For Your Benefit radio show. Tax expert Bob Leins hosts and I’ll be a guest, partially in hopes that Bob will take us all to lunch afterward. But whether we strike it rich or not, the information on today’s show could be invaluable in charting your course to retirement.

The show will be streaming at www.federalnewsradio.com or on 1500 AM in the D.C. area. Shows are archived online so you can listen again or recommend it to a friend, coworker or spouse.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

Polo can only be played with the mallet in the right hand because game rules follow the same principle as driving along a road, to avoid collisions. But lefties can still play — Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, did.

Source: Ryan Pemble Polo