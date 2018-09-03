Who names a holiday Labor Day?

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Oct 05, 2018
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|20.0563
|-0.0269
|2.96%
|L 2020
|27.6844
|-0.0567
|3.52%
|L 2030
|31.9098
|-0.1291
|4.96%
|L 2040
|34.8584
|-0.1692
|5.50%
|L 2050
|20.2513
|-0.1124
|5.99%
|G Fund
|15.8766
|0.0013
|2.12%
|F Fund
|17.6786
|-0.0324
|(1.48%)
|C Fund
|41.1805
|-0.2268
|10.54%
|S Fund
|51.9960
|-0.4544
|10.85%
|I Fund
|29.8166
|-0.2238
|(1.06%)
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.