Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Amazon HQ2’s impact on federal pay

November 8, 2018 1:00 am
 
2 min read
14 Shares       

If your hometown winds up as the second Amazon headquarters it will almost certainly mean bigger pay raises in the future for federal employees who are part of its locality pay zone.

Amazon will shortly announce where on the East Coast it will move, bringing what are described as 50,000 “well-paying” high tech jobs.

Three Washington, D.C. metro area locations made the original short-list. The Washington Post (which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos) reported on Sunday that a site in Arlington County, Virginia, is the front-runner. The Wall Street Journal later said Amazon might split the Amazon HQ2 location between two cities, while the New York Times said it is likely the second headquarters will be split between Arlington and Long Island City.

The D.C. area makes sense because of public transportation including Metro access and three major airports, one of which is just a few minutes from the Crystal City site. Bezos also owns a home in the Kalorama neighborhood — a former museum that will be the biggest private home in the nation’s capital. Bezos is neighbors with former President Barack Obama and first daughter Ivanka Trump.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

If they’ve guessed correctly, the second-city location could do wonders for feds in the Washington-Baltimore area who are already among the highest paid civil servants in the U.S. Although there are more high-paid feds here than in any other city, because this is headquarters for most federal agencies, feds in New York City, San Francisco-San Jose, Los Angeles, Houston and a few other places make more money than their same grade, same step counterparts in the D.C. area.

Some cynics believe that the new site, or sites, is all but a done deal and the last minute speculation is simply to see what new perks — from land to tax breaks — desperate cities might offer to get the nod. Splitting it between two cities might also be a smart political move. That would give them the protection of at least two congressional delegations — four senators and half a dozen House members — which could come in handy down the road.

The downsides of being Amazon HQ2, meaning traffic and higher home prices, isn’t likely to be a factor with politicians and local government leaders anxious for a lot of quality, high-paying jobs being added to the local economy … and tax base.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

The average person will shed between 50 to 150 hairs per day, and a person would need to lose at least 50 percent of all their hair to see a noticeable difference.

Source: HSI Professional

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Amazon headquarters Amazon HQ2 Commentary d.c area federal pay Federal Report Jeff Bezos locality pay Mike Causey new jobs Pay Pay & Benefits tech jobs Technology Washington Workforce Your Job Your Money

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 15, 2018 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.8904 0.0284 1.52%
L 2020 27.2840 0.0588 1.21%
L 2030 30.8857 0.1304 0.12%
L 2040 33.4945 0.1689 (0.35%)
L 2050 19.3351 0.1114 (0.74%)
G Fund 15.9311 0.0014 2.38%
F Fund 17.7353 -0.0108 (2.26%)
C Fund 39.0553 0.4225 2.98%
S Fund 48.6634 0.6515 (0.30%)
I Fund 28.0151 -0.0892 (8.92%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran