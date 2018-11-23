Easy-on-the-brain health plan tips

If this is day two of a four-day weekend, congratulations! Anyone with extra annual leave is lucky and to be commended.

If you are back on the job, even if just for the day, odds are your first priority is not the health insurance open enrollment season. It runs through close-of-business Dec. 10 so you still have time. Here are three quick tips for health plan hunters from Walton Francis. He’s the guy who literally wrote the book, “Checkbook’s Guide to Health Plans For Federal Employees.” The book is available at many stores in the D.C. area while the online version is available courtesy of their agency to most employees at work.

Catastrophic coverage is the most important feature of a health plan. How much will you be out of pocket if you suffer a major illness or accident next year? Would you like to be covered by a health plan that will give you a savings account that is more than the premiums you’ll pay? And finally, will shifting to the standard or basic option of your plan give you the same coverage at a much lower premium?

By using the book, most people can save a lot of money — $1,000 to $2,000 next year — in both premiums and out of pocket costs. During the open season we’ll be coming at you with tips from Francis, both here in the Federal Report column, and each Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT on our Your Turn radio show.

So whether at work, at leisure or fighting the Black Friday crowds enjoy yourself, and check back here Monday for more tips.

Advertisement

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

“Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkein was nominated for the 1961 Nobel Prize in literature by C.S. Lewis but lost because of what the jury deemed bad prose.

Source: The Guardian