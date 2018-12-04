Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Got the Blue Cross blues?

December 4, 2018 6:00 am
 
2 min read
18 Shares       

Many federal workers and most federal retirees have been with their Blue Cross Blue Shield federal health plan longer than they’ve been with their current spouses — not that there is anything wrong with that. But the fact that the various health plans have been so good for so long means that many people in them haven’t bothered to shop around for maybe a better deal during the annual health insurance open enrollment period that ends Dec. 10.

If you do nothing, which covers most people in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, it means you will remain in your current plan next year. Even if its benefits change, its premiums go up and there are better options that will give you equal coverage at a lower premium in 2019, in some cases much lower.

There are a number of options to Blue Cross Blue Shield in both the national fee-for-service plans and local health maintenance organizations. Feds in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore region have 30 plans and options to choose from.

Health insurance guru Walton Francis recommends feds and retirees check out several plans and see which has the best catastrophic coverage (amount you will pay out of pocket), which include your doctor(s) in their network  and which have the best premium deal.  He is the author of Checkbook’s Guide to Health Plans for Federal EmployeesMany federal agencies have subscribed to Checkbook’s online version so people can shop at work.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

He also recommended that long-time Blue Cross Blue Shield fans check out a new option this year.  FEP Blue Cross Focus. Its premiums are lower than Blue Cross Blue Shield basic and much lower than Blue Cross standard, yet many people would get roughly the same coverage.

Francis will be my guest on Wednesday’s Your Turn radio show at 10 a.m. EDT. Listen online or on 1500 AM in the Washington area.  If you have questions for him send them to mcausey@federalnewsnetwork.com before showtime.

The episode will be archived on our show page. But be sure you catch it before the open season closes.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

George Underwood, the artist who created David Bowie’s album covers for “Hunky Dory” and “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” is also responsible for Bowie’s different colored eyes. As childhood friends, Underwood punched Bowie in the left eye which paralyzed the pupil.

Source: Guardian

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits Blue Cross Blue Shield Checkbook's Guide to Federal Health Plans for Federal Employees Commentary Federal Report FEHBP FEP Blue Cross Focus health insurance Mike Causey Open Season Open Season Resource Center Pay & Benefits Retirement Walton Francis Workforce

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2018 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.7996 0.0035 2.05%
L 2020 27.0537 0.0066 1.86%
L 2030 30.2824 0.0127 1.12%
L 2040 32.6925 0.0156 0.76%
L 2050 18.7965 0.0098 0.47%
G Fund 15.9662 0.0013 2.65%
F Fund 17.9621 -0.0098 (1.65%)
C Fund 37.7767 -0.0117 5.08%
S Fund 46.5736 -0.1311 1.61%
I Fund 26.9972 0.1196 (9.04%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 The Human Machine Team
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore