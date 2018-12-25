Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Dec 31, 2018
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|19.6899
|0.0356
|2.05%
|L 2020
|26.7938
|0.0689
|1.86%
|L 2030
|29.6369
|0.1392
|1.12%
|L 2040
|31.8423
|0.1763
|0.76%
|L 2050
|18.2297
|0.1138
|0.47%
|G Fund
|15.9923
|0.0040
|2.65%
|F Fund
|18.1428
|0.0432
|(1.65%)
|C Fund
|35.9523
|0.3072
|5.08%
|S Fund
|43.9772
|0.4066
|1.61%
|I Fund
|26.7131
|0.1150
|(9.04%)
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.
Holiday survival guide
Okay so it’s the day after Christmas, now what? Today’s guest columnist, Nancy Crosby, takes a proactive approach. Be happy, exercise and when it all becomes too much, take a nap.
Repeat as necessary. But above all, enjoy yourself and be thankful for what you’ve got. She has also managed, not only to supply her own Nearly Useless Factoid but also to get President Warren G. Harding back in the news:
I’ll leave it to any curious readers just what points of overlap exist. I considered making a Venn diagram because unlike some elected officials, I do understand how they work. I know retirement, attacks on benefits and the always topical “Will there be a shutdown?” are relevant, but I think Mike and the other Federal News Network columnists give this much better treatment than I could.
Since I couldn’t really mine enough material for an entire column from that search, I started thinking of other ideas. Holidays are an obvious topic. As federal employees, we get a paid holiday for Christmas and New Year’s Day. But people celebrate many different winter holidays. Wikipedia describes more than I have the space to list here, but I encourage everyone to learn about some of the different ways humans celebrate this time of year all over the world.
Depending on which side of the equator you live, it’s either the winter or the summer solstice, which marks a decided change in the apparent motion of the sun in the sky. For those of us in the northern hemisphere it means we can once again expect the daylight hours to start getting longer. Sure, the worst of the winter cold and storms is ahead of us, at least in the most northern latitudes, but it gives us something to cling to as we trudge through the bitter cold, sleet, ice and snow.
One of the best ways I’ve found to cope with the stress and depression of long cold winters is exercise. Studies show this can be a very effective way to lift your mood. And it’s good for you in lots of other ways. So why do so many of us sometimes find it such a chore? Especially in winter, when it’s dark when you go to work, and it’s dark when you come home and it’s cold and there’s probably ice on the ground? It can be a struggle, but I have to admit I have never felt worse after a workout. And while it doesn’t actually solve problems, it does seem to help me feel less stressed and better able to manage whatever crap life is throwing at me. Plus, it helps burn some of the calories of all those delicious holiday treats that are so readily available and even more irresistible this time of year.
I do get tired of trying to be cheerful and when that happens, it just helps to take a nap. Hey, millions of years of mammalian evolution can’t be all wrong, and the urge to hibernate is strong, when it’s dark and cold all the time. Good night everyone, see you in the spring!
Whatever winter holidays you celebrate, I wish you happy and healthy ones!
Nearly Useless Factoid
By Nancy Crosby
Tom and Jerry aren’t just a cartoon cat and mouse. It is also a holiday cocktail first created in the 1820s, A favorite of President Warren G. Harding, the drink is a variant of eggnog with brandy and rum added and served hot.
