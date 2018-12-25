Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Home for the holidays

December 25, 2018 7:00 am
 
2 min read
Share       

So did Santa bring you what you wanted? If you work for the federal government, in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Dallas or San Francisco the short answer is yes and no. It has been a wild ride but the good news, if you are in need of some, is that shutdowns and near misses this year let the public know in a small way how many federal workers are essential.

When I was a starving (and hence, much skinnier) reporter working horrible night shifts at The Washington Post, I don’t ever remember being forced to work on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. I often did because I needed the holiday pay, but I rarely had to, even if I was on the schedule.

Advertisement
That’s because one of my Jewish colleagues would invariably ask me if I wanted to trade shifts, even if he or she had a nice 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. gig and I had the 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. shift. Some of them weren’t particularly religious but they were all nice, and considerate.

I think of that every Christmas, and it gives me extra appreciation for folks who are required to work holidays, either because of their jobs or dedication, or because they are covering a gap for somebody for whatever reason.

So if you are on duty this holiday for whatever reason, thanks. Many of us do understand and appreciate it. And if you are off like me, enjoy yourself.

Merry Christmas, happy holidays and here’s to a safe new year.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

It’s believed that humans are never more than 10 feet from a spider no matter where they are. To be truly “spider free,” one would have to enter a fumigated capsule.

Source: How Stuff Works

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Christmas Day Commentary federal holiday Federal Report government closure government shutdown Mike Causey Workforce

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 31, 2018 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.6899 0.0356 2.05%
L 2020 26.7938 0.0689 1.86%
L 2030 29.6369 0.1392 1.12%
L 2040 31.8423 0.1763 0.76%
L 2050 18.2297 0.1138 0.47%
G Fund 15.9923 0.0040 2.65%
F Fund 18.1428 0.0432 (1.65%)
C Fund 35.9523 0.3072 5.08%
S Fund 43.9772 0.4066 1.61%
I Fund 26.7131 0.1150 (9.04%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act