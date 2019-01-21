Listen Live Sports

Can’t work, can’t not work: What’s your status?

January 21, 2019 6:00 am
 
You probably know that today is a federal holiday although during a time of multiple shutdowns it is sometimes hard to know what’s happening and to whom, and for how long. Which begs the question, why are you working, if you are at the office or slaving over a hot computer at home?

Or perhaps it’s none of the above?

Working on a holiday means one of three things:

  1. You are invaluable. Your job is key to an operation that is either defending, feeding, on emergency standby or is involved with law enforcement, air traffic control or homeland security.
  2. You are in trouble with the boss. You are being punished for your sins, real or perceived. You have been assigned to guard the office latrine from enemies, foreign or domestic.
  3. You have friends, relatives or in-laws visiting over the three-day weekend. You forget how much you hate their visits until four minutes after they arrive. Then it is too late.

Whatever you are doing, at home or work, thanks. We’re probably better off and safer because you are where you are on this and other holidays. And if you have the day off, pass this on to a friend. Then go have fun.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

