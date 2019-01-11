Listen Live Sports

Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

New national anthem: The sound of a million bouncing checks

January 11, 2019 1:00 am
 
3 min read
Ever wake up from a particularly gruesome nightmare only to discover it is not a dream? Like this morning.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers and government contractors, from Buffalo to Bangkok, won’t be getting paid today thanks to the “partial” shutdown. Depending on their pay period some people will get something in their direct deposit accounts. But for hundreds of thousands of workers, including law enforcement personnel, air traffic controllers and federal prison officers, it’s just another day on the job, albeit without pay.

For other feds it’s another day under political house arrest. Their job is figuring out how to accomplish certain necessary chores such as paying the rent, mortgage or putting food on the table. Members of Congress and White House residents will continue to get paid as usual during this very selective shutdown. Because the situation is so dumb, so awful, so wasteful and unnecessary, we hope this parody from Saul Schniderman, president of the Library of Congress Professional Guild, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2910, will put a much needed smile on your face. If you don’t know the melody, ask your parents or grandparents:

“Furlough Day” (Set to the tune of “Banana Boat Song (Day O)” by Harry Belafonte)
Original parody by Frank DeLima

Fur-Furlough Furlough Day Furlough Day….Oh-oh!
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
Fur-Furlough Day Furlough Day Furlough Day is Low Low
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME

We go to work to help the USA
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
But Trump put us in a big disarray
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
Now we workers get un-paid vacation
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
And our families have plenty of frustration.
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME.

It’s one day, five days, 10 days off.
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
Too many days and the brain gets soft!
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME.

We’re federal employees and we have a mission
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
To be good workers, to be good citizens
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME

Day, miss a day oh
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
Day, miss a day, miss a week, miss a month, miss a paycheck, Oh-Oh!
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME

Trump has decided to make a big fuss
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
He wants the wall, he don’t care about us!
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME

The GOP won’t start negotiations
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME
They don’t care about the people or the nation.
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME

Fur, Furlough Day, Furlough Day, Furlough Day is Low Low
FURLOUGH COME AND WE GOTTA STAY HOME!

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

When connecting the two sides of the Channel Tunnel, French and English engineers used a German-invented gyrotheodolite because it could orient true north without the help of GPS or a compass.

Source: Wikipedia

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

