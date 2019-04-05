Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Social Security offering early outs, not buyouts

April 5, 2019 1:00 am
 
2 min read
15 Shares       

CORRECTION: An early column misstated the Social Security Administration’s plans. SSA is offering early retirements that includes no incentive payouts. Mike Causey is still at the chalkboard learning his lessons.

For a guy who should be fluent in government-speak I blew it big time in today’s column. I thought I had a scoop that the Social Security Administration, one of the largest federal agencies, was offering buyouts to long-time employees. Turns out what it is offering is early-retirement, not buyouts.

It’s an easy mistake for normal people who confuse buyouts and early outs all the time, but less excusable for me.  I know the difference but just got it wrong.

A buyout is when an agency offers employees up to $25,000 to quit or retire. Buyouts, understandably, get a lot of long-time feds excited.  And sometimes, like today, long-time federal writers do, too.

Early outs are just that — people can leave before their normal retirement time but there is no cash incentive. When agencies offer buyouts they are very, very popular. In most cases they have to limit them because so many apply.

Early outs not so much.  When agencies offer only an early out usually only a handful of people take it. So we’ll see how successful the early-out only is this time around. Refer to our lead story this morning for better insight.

In the meantime, sorry for blowing it and getting people’s hopes up. Repeat after me:

An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.
An early out is not a buyout.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

The Nov. 13 birthday of “Treasure Island” author Robert Louis Stevenson has been “passed down” to other individuals since 1891. The birthday now legally belongs to Heather Finn, a knitwear designer from Oranmore, County Galway, Ireland. That’s because Stevenson left his birth date to Annie Ide, the 12-year-old daughter of the U.S. Land Commissioner in Samoa where the author lived, and who was upset that her Dec. 25 birthday denied her two celebrations. Ide later left the birth date to her niece, who bequeathed it to Finn.

Source: Irish Times

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News annuity Benefits Commentary CSRS federal buyout Federal Employee Health Benefits Program federal jobs Federal Report Hiring/Retention Mike Causey OPM Pay Pay & Benefits Retirement Social Security Voluntary Separation Incentive Payments Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.4323 0.0214 3.18%
L 2020 28.1480 0.0401 4.25%
L 2030 32.4961 0.1003 7.96%
L 2040 35.4848 0.1305 9.40%
L 2050 20.5989 0.0864 10.65%
G Fund 16.1125 0.0011 0.67%
F Fund 18.6002 -0.0367 2.95%
C Fund 41.9452 0.2799 13.65%
S Fund 52.6328 0.2799 15.99%
I Fund 30.0904 0.1004 10.09%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.