2020 COLA: Midsummer night’s dream?

With two critical months to go in the cost of living adjustment countdown, federal, military and Social Security retirees are in line for a January inflation catch-up in the neighborhood of 1.5-1.6%. But don’t spend it yet.

The full and exact amount of the COLA depends on the increase/decrease in the Consumer Price Index-W (CPI-W) for the months of September and August. Millions of American retirees — Social Security, civil service and military — get a catch-up-with-inflation increase each January. In 2018 the COLA was 2.8% for retirees under the Civil Service Retirement System and 2.0% for those retired under the Federal Employees Retirement System which replaced it.

A majority of people still working for Uncle Sam are under FERS, while most people currently retired from the government did so under the CSRS program.

The annual COLA is based on the rise in living costs, as measured by the CPI-W, from the third quarter of the current year (July, August and September) over the third quarter of the previous year. But looking for trends or patterns is tricky because living costs, like the stock market, go up and down. In June for example they decreased by 0.1%. That said there are some projections which say that if the CPI rises in August and September the COLA could be 1.7% — or in that neighborhood.

