A holiday named Labor Day

|Aug 30, 2019
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|20.6320
|0.0139
|4.91%
|L 2020
|28.4128
|0.0231
|6.30%
|L 2030
|32.6621
|0.0527
|11.27%
|L 2040
|35.6083
|0.0672
|13.20%
|L 2050
|20.6313
|0.0437
|14.86%
|G Fund
|16.2557
|0.0019
|1.46%
|F Fund
|19.7948
|0.0177
|6.34%
|C Fund
|42.5403
|0.0327
|20.23%
|S Fund
|51.1623
|-0.0038
|21.43%
|I Fund
|29.3958
|0.1788
|12.03%
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.