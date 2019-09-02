Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

A holiday named Labor Day

September 2, 2019 1:00 am
 
< a min read
3 Shares       

Some people find it amusing to have a holiday named Labor Day. But most of us probably get it even if we have different definitions. But for working folks, and especially those in labor unions, this is a big one. A good one. It’s also sort of the end of summer for most people. Back to school for the last holdouts. In some places the weather has started to turn down the thermostat.

One thing is for sure. If you worked last week your commute was probably much better than it’s going to be this week. And until next summer, when lots of folks leave our towns, making room for those of us left behind.

So if you are off today, enjoy. If you are working—defending the homeland, inspecting food, moving air traffic, watching the borders or otherwise keeping the peace, thanks.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

Advertisement

Labor Day is the end of peak hot dog season. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council said Americans eat on average 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That’s 818 hot dogs consumed every second during that period.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Source: National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Report Labor Day Mike Causey Mike Causey Federal Report

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.6320 0.0139 4.91%
L 2020 28.4128 0.0231 6.30%
L 2030 32.6621 0.0527 11.27%
L 2040 35.6083 0.0672 13.20%
L 2050 20.6313 0.0437 14.86%
G Fund 16.2557 0.0019 1.46%
F Fund 19.7948 0.0177 6.34%
C Fund 42.5403 0.0327 20.23%
S Fund 51.1623 -0.0038 21.43%
I Fund 29.3958 0.1788 12.03%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations