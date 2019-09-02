Some people find it amusing to have a holiday named Labor Day. But most of us probably get it even if we have different definitions. But for working folks, and especially those in labor unions, this is a big one. A good one. It’s also sort of the end of summer for most people. Back to school for the last holdouts. In some places the weather has started to turn down the thermostat.

One thing is for sure. If you worked last week your commute was probably much better than it’s going to be this week. And until next summer, when lots of folks leave our towns, making room for those of us left behind.

So if you are off today, enjoy. If you are working—defending the homeland, inspecting food, moving air traffic, watching the borders or otherwise keeping the peace, thanks.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By David Thornton

Labor Day is the end of peak hot dog season. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council said Americans eat on average 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That’s 818 hot dogs consumed every second during that period.

Source: National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

