Happy Holiday, I think?

Whatever you call today, it is still an official government holiday. In many places the original name has been changed or banned. But it’s still a holiday.

That means that a lot of federal workers are off today, and banks are closed. Many schools that used to close on this date no longer recognize it because it is named for you-know-who — once a hero, he is now a villain to many. In many places, like Washington, D.C., it has been or will be given another name.

But whatever its called where you live and work this has always been one of those holidays when a lot of people are working. Most stores are open and, they hope, crowded. So are most services, which in our service economy takes in a lot of people.

Since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks Uncle Sam has been on high alert, especially on holidays when a successful terrorist attack would get maximum publicity. Today, name changes notwithstanding, is no exception. Thousands of federal and postal workers are on the job. If you are traveling by air you know about the Transportation Security Administration folks. But don’t forget the air traffic controllers who get us there safely.

And remember the various federal inspectors, agents and law enforcement types. And the parking lots at places like the Pentagon and CIA headquarters are often nearly full, even on fading holidays like this one.

So if you are off, all of us here at Federal News Network say enjoy, have fun and relax. Take advantage of the long weekend. And especially if you are working, thanks. We can’t see you, but we’d definitely know it if you weren’t there.

To everybody else, Happy (Canadian) Thanksgiving!

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

Oklahoma has an official “state meal” enshrined by the 41st Legislature in 1988. It reflects the state’s cultural backgrounds and agriculture. The meal entails barbecued pork, chicken-fried steak, and sausage with biscuits and gravy. It also lists fried okra and squash, grits, corn, and black-eyed peas. On the side it has cornbread, and a dessert of strawberries and pecan pie.

Source: Oklahoma Historical Society

