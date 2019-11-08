Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Veterans Day: Holiday for some

November 8, 2019 5:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

This year, by a quirk of the calendar, Veterans Day actually falls on Nov. 11, which was the official date of the Armistice Day holiday commemorating the end of World War I, Nov. 11, 1918. The name was changed decades later, and it became one of the always-on-a-Monday holidays.

And while the newer version honors all veterans, as it should, many think it is equally important to remember its original purpose. The column that ran on Veterans Day last year got only eight shares, meaning many either didn’t read it, pass it on, or both. But I’d like to take another run at it to plug an excellent book about American history this particular “holiday,” and why many people think that World War I was the leading cause of the rise of Hitler in Germany and World War II. That war touched many of our parents, grandparents or great-grandparents. I hope you read the book, and more importantly, I hope your kids read it. And get it!

Here it goes:

Today marks the centennial of the end of World War I, the bloodiest in history up until that time. Many historians think the terms of the armistice actually sowed the seeds for World War II, which, for most of Europe started in 1939.

Many believe that the war started by accident, although both sides had been prepping and war-gaming it for decades.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

First, this is not a “holiday.” It is a somber occasion, a time to remember. Secondly, it wasn’t always called Veterans Day. To better understand what it was and what it meant, I highly recommend you read Joseph Persico’s “Eleventh Month, Eleventh Day, Eleventh Hour: Armistice Day, 1918, World War I and Its Violent Climax.”

The book is about the last few hours before the armistice. President John F. Kennedy once said that every world leader should read “The Guns of August” by Barbara Tuchman once a year. It’s about the runup to war, while the Persico work is a true tale of how not to end one.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Brian Bradley

Though it started as a home furniture company in 1927, La-Z-Boy during World War II manufactured seats for tanks, torpedo boats, gun turrets, and armored cars.

Source: Mental Floss

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Armistice Day centennial Commentary Defense Federal Report germany hitler Mike Causey Veterans Affairs Veterans Day World War I World War II

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 08, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.9483 0.0054 6.06%
L 2020 28.9287 0.0088 7.55%
L 2030 33.9437 0.0230 13.47%
L 2040 37.2578 0.0301 15.72%
L 2050 21.7139 0.0201 17.61%
G Fund 16.3078 0.0008 1.93%
F Fund 19.5404 -0.0037 8.82%
C Fund 45.1181 0.1230 23.14%
S Fund 53.7769 0.2193 19.83%
I Fund 31.6804 -0.0774 17.28%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'