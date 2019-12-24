Wave to the ghosts of Christmas past

It’s a very different Christmas season from last year when tens of thousands of federal workers were locked out of their jobs while tens of thousands, sometimes people in the next office, were forced to work.

Nobody at the time knew how long the shutdown would last (35 days) and how long before they would get their back-pay. Some had to wait weeks. Some are still recovering from the financial gut punch.

But hey, there’s a pay bump coming, and retirees will get a cost of living adjustment.

Best wishes from all of us here at Federal News Network.

