Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Wave to the ghosts of Christmas past

December 24, 2019 1:00 am
 
< a min read
      

It’s a very different Christmas season from last year when tens of thousands of federal workers were locked out of their jobs while tens of thousands, sometimes people in the next office, were forced to work.

Nobody at the time knew how long the shutdown would last (35 days) and how long before they would get their back-pay. Some had to wait weeks. Some are still recovering from the financial gut punch.

But hey, there’s a pay bump coming, and retirees will get a cost of living adjustment.

Best wishes from all of us here at Federal News Network.

Advertisement

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

It’s the season for giving. Since 1947, the country of Norway has gifted the people of Britain a tree every year that is displayed in Trafalgar Square as a token of gratitude for their support of the nation during the Second World War.

Source: BBC

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 27, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 21.1959 0.0111 6.81%
L 2020 29.3245 0.0176 8.44%
L 2030 34.9055 0.0408 15.49%
L 2040 38.4993 0.0522 18.14%
L 2050 22.5296 0.0336 20.41%
G Fund 16.3470 0.0008 2.08%
F Fund 19.7456 0.0407 8.76%
C Fund 47.3859 0.0011 27.61%
S Fund 56.3174 -0.1879 25.27%
I Fund 32.8107 0.2002 18.63%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina