The TSP’s fast-growing self-made millionaires club

|Jan 13, 2020
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|21.2546
|0.0222
|7.60%
|L 2020
|29.4146
|0.0345
|9.38%
|L 2030
|35.1148
|0.0954
|17.60%
|L 2040
|38.7673
|0.1251
|20.69%
|L 2050
|22.7048
|0.0834
|23.33%
|G Fund
|16.3618
|0.0027
|2.24%
|F Fund
|19.7917
|-0.0135
|8.68%
|C Fund
|48.1291
|0.3338
|31.45%
|S Fund
|57.0700
|0.5049
|27.97%
|I Fund
|32.7521
|-0.0265
|22.47%
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.